Why Salzburg attacker Daghim is so fast

In the Bulls' convincing 3:1 home win against Sturm, there were many players on the Salzburg side who played a strong game. Samson Baidoo acted with enormous aplomb as the defensive leader, captain Mads Bidstrup plugged all the holes in the center and veteran Karim Onisiwo wore himself out up front, rewarding himself with his first competitive goal. However, Adam Daghim became the defining figure. The Dane came on at half-time with the score at 0:1 and was mainly responsible for the runners-up winning the match with three superb assists.