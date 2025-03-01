“Carnival tradition must continue”

"We thought about whether we should come here"

And how do the visitors feel about this? After all, the thwarted terrorist attack at Westbahnhof railway station recently caused a scare. "We briefly considered whether we should come here, but then decided that we didn't want to deprive our children of this tradition," says Nadja Paldorf. Johann Schlager is also in favor of preserving the tradition, but also has clear words for politicians: "The threat of terrorism is not being taken seriously enough by the authorities." Hardy Hacker, on the other hand, emphasizes the economic aspect of such an event.