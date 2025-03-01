Big carnival parade
“Carnival tradition must continue”
Unlike in Villach, the big carnival parade in Vienna was not canceled. However, the police did not take increased security precautions.
The big Simmering carnival parade took place in glorious sunshine on Saturday. Unlike in Villach, where the carnival was canceled due to the terrorist attack, in Vienna they decided not to let the joy be spoiled. "The parade in Villach was not canceled due to the threat of terrorism, but for reasons of piety, and I don't see any danger in Vienna either," says Brigitte Kreminger, President of the regional association of carnival guilds in Burgenland and Vienna, to the "Krone" newspaper.
We asked the police whether there were increased security precautions in view of the increased risk of attacks. The only answer we received was that uniformed and civilian forces are on duty, but nothing was said about any bag checks.
The carnival tradition must continue in any case. Politics has failed completely. The threat of terrorism is not being taken seriously enough by the authorities.
Johann Schlager
"We thought about whether we should come here"
And how do the visitors feel about this? After all, the thwarted terrorist attack at Westbahnhof railway station recently caused a scare. "We briefly considered whether we should come here, but then decided that we didn't want to deprive our children of this tradition," says Nadja Paldorf. Johann Schlager is also in favor of preserving the tradition, but also has clear words for politicians: "The threat of terrorism is not being taken seriously enough by the authorities." Hardy Hacker, on the other hand, emphasizes the economic aspect of such an event.
I think it's great that it's taking place. The police presence makes me feel safe. The parade is great fun, especially for children and young people.
Estella Kralowec
Overall, the atmosphere was exuberant. The carnival guilds gathered on Simmeringer Hauptstraße as early as midday. From 2 p.m., numerous floats, a drum group and a fanfare procession made their way through the streets. In addition to the Flint-stones, the Gauls were also out and about in Simmering on Saturday. The colorfully costumed figures roamed the district until around 5 p.m., before the big carnival party was held at Enkplatz and the evening came to a festive close.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.