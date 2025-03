Carinthian researched on Everest, designed in Berlin

Claudia Lausegger grew up in Ferlach and graduated from the WIMO school in Klagenfurt. "I always wanted to work with my hands, so I decided to go into fashion. You end up with a lot of know-how and know how clothes are made." The Carinthian then moved to Berlin to study industrial design. "Because 'just' textiles alone weren't enough for me, I wanted to get to know other materials such as wood, metal and plastic - to immerse myself further in the subject."