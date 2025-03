The old lion slowly retires

He doesn't care about the subtle nuances between inn and pub. Like so many others, he regrets the disappearance of hospitality. The young generation in the hospitality industry thinks differently, cooks differently and prefers to keep to themselves. Moving from table to table, as the old innkeepers used to do, is long gone. Today's hotel and catering industry has moved into the hands of coolly calculating strategists. Social networking makes up a considerable part of this. After 10 pm is the end of the fun. "In the past, when there was a need, I used to go into the kitchen myself at noon and cook something for my guests. That's just the way we were."