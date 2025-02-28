0:2 at Rapids Foals
Next defeat for Austria Lustenau
After the opening defeat against St. Pölten, Austria Lustenau also lost 2-0 at Rapids Fohlen and did not have much to play for in Hütteldorf. And coach Markus Mader and his team slipped further down the table.
After the 2-0 defeat at Rapid II, Lustenau have now been waiting nine rounds for a full success in the second division. They have picked up just two points from their last six games. The relegated team's journey continues downwards, and Austria must be careful not to become embroiled in the relegation battle, especially as the "cellar children" scored points. The performance against the young Rapiders was once again not enough to at least take something worthwhile home from the Allianz Stadium.
Coach Markus Mader made five changes to the starting eleven compared to the 1-0 defeat against St. Pölten, but these ultimately did not bear fruit. New signing Jack Lahne, for example, played from the start for the first time. The Swede was also Lustenau's most noticeable player before the break and also had two opportunities, but failed twice in front of goal. The young Hütteldorfer showed how to do it better. After a quickly initiated attack, Ismail Seydi (28) gave the home side the lead and Feldkirch-born Noah Bischof increased the lead to 2:0 shortly after the break with a rebound.
Mader, who had already brought on a second striker in Seifedin Chabbi at the break, reacted with a double substitution, bringing on the long-injured Sasha Delaye, among others. Lustenau had a chance to tie the scores through Berkani (74'), but the more technically adept and agile Green-Whites from the 14th district remained more dangerous.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.