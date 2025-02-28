Next defeat for Austria Lustenau

After the 2-0 defeat at Rapid II, Lustenau have now been waiting nine rounds for a full success in the second division. They have picked up just two points from their last six games. The relegated team's journey continues downwards, and Austria must be careful not to become embroiled in the relegation battle, especially as the "cellar children" scored points. The performance against the young Rapiders was once again not enough to at least take something worthwhile home from the Allianz Stadium.