Psychologist explains
Why blowing off steam during carnival is so important
Expert Christa Schirl explains why the colorful carnival activities also have an important psychological effect: "This custom is like a bowel movement for our soul." However, dressing up is still not a license to insult other people indiscriminately.
The fools are on the loose, and letting off steam is not only fun, but also does wonders for our mental hygiene. But why? On the one hand, carnival is the time of secret and unlived dreams. We slip into other people's robes, play boss, princess and pilot or impose celibacy on ourselves as a priest for a night. According to experts, this role reversal and living out hidden dreams is supposed to be super healthy.
Customs are on the UNESCO list
But that's not all, because carnival and its folly also have other benefits for our mental health: it's easier to swear under a jester's cap - and that's healthy too. In Upper Austria, things have been really getting down to business on this subject for centuries. Three legendary carnival customs, which have even made it onto the UNESCO list, ensure a state of emergency: the "Traunkirchner Mordsgschicht" starts on Shrove Sunday, the infamous "Fetzenzug" rages in Ebensee on Rose Monday and Sierning shakes with the "Rudentanz" on Shrove Tuesday. At all three events, the motto is: plain speaking instead of muzzling!
"It's good for everyone to have a good rant"
Whether uncovering grievances or retelling local events with a wink - everything is put on the table here. And thanks to masquerade and role reversal, the jesters can say what no one else dares to say. Psychologist Christa Schirl explains why this is so important: "It's good to have a good laugh, it's like a bowel movement for the soul. We often can't do that in everyday life. We can't just shout at our neighbor over the garden fence or burst into the mayor's office and let off steam. With carnival customs, we can give space to these feelings that make us feel this desire."
Customs are subject to precise rules
Carnival invites us to formulate our own needs and to articulate things that are otherwise unsaid. Is this a license to rant against everyone and everything? "No, absolutely not. At the local carnival, despite the masquerade, I always know immediately who the sender of the anger is. You can recognize the people involved in these customs quite quickly, even if they are in disguise." According to the expert, this is crucial, as carnival customs are subject to strict rules.
"Humor without offending is key"
"The purpose is only fulfilled if I as a person know that my counterpart could recognize me, then it has a cleansing effect. If this is not the case, such as with anonymous verbal attacks on the internet, it is absolutely not healthy." The psychologist reveals that humor is also important and that the other person's boundaries are always respected: "The lines are naturally a little blurred and certain taboos have to fall, otherwise the jokes wouldn't be funny."
But what if you don't feel like dressing up and actively taking part in the jokes? "That doesn't matter at all, because watching and laughing at the punchlines is also very beneficial. That's why many people enjoy going to cabaret so much - there is a framework here too and the characters are relatable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
