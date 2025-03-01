Why blowing off steam during carnival is so important

"It's good for everyone to have a good rant"

Whether uncovering grievances or retelling local events with a wink - everything is put on the table here. And thanks to masquerade and role reversal, the jesters can say what no one else dares to say. Psychologist Christa Schirl explains why this is so important: "It's good to have a good laugh, it's like a bowel movement for the soul. We often can't do that in everyday life. We can't just shout at our neighbor over the garden fence or burst into the mayor's office and let off steam. With carnival customs, we can give space to these feelings that make us feel this desire."