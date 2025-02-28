Cancellation! This World Championships threatens to sink into weather chaos

Sunny from Sunday - but warm

The next low point came on Friday. It had rained heavily during the night before snow started to fall again. As a result, the planned women's team combined, consisting of super-G and slalom, had to be canceled due to the snow. "We don't yet know exactly how to proceed," explains ÖSV Junior Director Harald Kirchmair, who is on site in northern Italy. "More information will follow, the team captains meeting will take place at 5 pm."