Heavy snowfall
Cancellation! This World Championships threatens to sink into weather chaos
While the organizers of the Alpine World Championships in Saalbach were almost exclusively blessed with glorious sunshine, the junior championships in Tarvisio definitely don't seem to be under a good star.
The downhill training on Tuesday was still able to take place as planned - after that, however, low pressure system "Quincy" played spoilsport. First of all, the downhill training for men and women planned for Wednesday had to be canceled due to heavy rainfall - rain in the lower section, more than 20 centimetres of snow in the upper section.
The downhill runs on Thursday then took place. However, only after a two-hour delay on a shortened course and as a sprint downhill in two runs. A race that met with a lot of resistance from the coaches and some of the skiers, however, as the course was almost completely flat due to the shortening and there were only two bends to negotiate.
Sunny from Sunday - but warm
The next low point came on Friday. It had rained heavily during the night before snow started to fall again. As a result, the planned women's team combined, consisting of super-G and slalom, had to be canceled due to the snow. "We don't yet know exactly how to proceed," explains ÖSV Junior Director Harald Kirchmair, who is on site in northern Italy. "More information will follow, the team captains meeting will take place at 5 pm."
Preparation for the team competition
Austria's ski hopefuls, who were delighted to win downhill bronze on Thursday with Matthias Fernsebner from Salzburg, took it easy. They either trained with the start box in view of the parallel team competition in Faistritz or went to St. Michael for giant slalom training.
In any case, the precipitation should subside during the course of the day, and from Sunday it should be sunnier - but also warmer.
