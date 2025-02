Schumacher and Barrichello are now rivals

Rubens Barricchello was Schumacher's team-mate from 2000 to 2005, and the Brazilian himself was runner-up twice in 18 years. However, he was not granted more than eleven victories in Formula 1; he had to relinquish number 12 in Spielberg shortly before the finish. Nevertheless, "Schumi" was not embarrassed in Hungary in 2010 when he pushed Barrichello's Williams into the grass on the start-finish straight in his Mercedes.