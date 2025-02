Promotion is undesirable for healthy clubs

The Regionalliga Mitte returns from the winter break on Friday. The league has recently been firmly in Styrian hands (see below). DSV Leoben would have liked to keep the streak alive this year, but insolvency proceedings will force the fall champions into the regional league at the end of the season - and for the first time since 2016, the regional league champion will not come from Styria. The five remaining clubs have no ambitions of joining the professional ranks. The DSV case is a deterrent.