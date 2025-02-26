Fewer weddings and divorces in the previous year

"There were fewer weddings and fewer divorces in Austria in 2024 than in the previous year," said Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria. In total, 931 fewer couples got married at the registry office than in 2023. At the same time, there were also 377 fewer divorces. There was also a decline in registered partnerships: 98 fewer couples opted for this form of partnership than in the same period last year, but 22 fewer couples dissolved their partnerships.