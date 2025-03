Many Ukrainians want to stay in Styria

Will US President Donald Trump actually manage to end the war in Ukraine soon? This question is being asked above all by those Ukrainians who have been expelled from their home country and have found protection in Styria. There are currently around 10,000 refugees in our province, 40 percent of them in Graz, the majority of whom are housed in private apartments. "In the past three years, 15,600 Ukrainians have been registered with us," reports Friedrich Möstl, Styrian Honorary Consul of Ukraine, to the "Krone" newspaper.