Merz pushes the pace, SPD slows down

Merz wants to "intensify" talks in the coming days

The first meeting between Merz and former Chancellor Olaf Scholz took place on Tuesday. It was probably about possible resolutions in the Bundestag that still need to be passed during the transition phase. Merz wants to "intensify" the talks in the coming days, the CDU leader explained on the fringes of the constituent parliamentary group meeting of the two CDU/CSU parties.