Week 43: Division 2 celebrates – Futsal still trembles

From SV Schüttdorf's point of view, they had to go the full distance - i.e. Game 3 - to win the "Golden", while ELV Zauchen prevailed 2-0 in the series. Both winners - SV Schüttdorf in Division 2 West and ELV Zauchen in Division 2 Central - celebrated with great emotion and exuberance. All the goals and interviews can be seen in the video.