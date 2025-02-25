Bouncer beat up guest: “Provoked me!”

The sound of the impact remains in his memory

The diner's head hits the asphalt floor. "The sound of the head hitting the ground remained a lasting memory for the witnesses," the prosecutor paints a gruesome picture, "the victim was bleeding from the mouth and ears."

The defendant himself is of course sorry about the incident. "I was totally shocked when I saw the blood. And I immediately administered first aid." But: "He had already made fun of me beforehand with a glass that he shouldn't have taken outside. He laughed, insulted me and threatened me." - "Did you feel provoked?" Judge Doris Schmidhofer wants to know - "Yes, I did."