Wish fulfiller
Terminally ill man wanted to see his farm one last time
The Rolling Angels Association fulfilled the heartfelt wish of an old farmer from the Innviertel region whose life was coming to an end. He was taken to his beloved farm one last time, where he was allowed to stroke the animals, listen to country dances and eat Leberkäse. Exhausted but overjoyed, he was taken back to the nursing home.
80-year-old Johann was a farmer with heart and soul. Unfortunately, serious health problems made it necessary for him to move from his farm to a care home in the Braunau district.
Over the past few weeks, the Innviertel native's physical condition continued to deteriorate rapidly. Johann recently told his family, who visit him every day, of his most fervent wish: to be able to visit his beloved farm and his animals once again in the presence of the whole family.
Johann's son asked the volunteer wish fulfillers of the Rolling Angels. "Of course, we were happy to make this possible for him," says Florian Aichhorn from the Angel Team.
With a stretcher through the courtyard
The Innviertler was taken to his home town in the wish mobile. When he arrived at the farm, all the family members were already waiting for him to report the news. The stretcher then took him across the farm and everything was inspected at leisure.
Because Johann loves animals more than anything, his son brought him a nine-month-old ram to the stretcher, which he lovingly stroked. Then they had a snack, during which he ate Leberkäse with relish. And the son played a Landler for his dad on a button accordion.
In the end, the time flew by far too quickly for everyone. Tired but happy, Johann was taken back to the care home. His conclusion: "It was a wonderful day!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.