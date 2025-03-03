Weiz & Passail vote
Will the red “absolute” hold in the climate community?
Mayor Ingo Reisinger (SPÖ) seems to have settled in - here in the mayor's office. The 55-year-old only took over the post from Erwin Eggenreich just under a year ago, having previously been finance officer and a member of the municipal council since 2005. His goal: "My aim is to retain an absolute majority, i.e. 16 seats," says Reisinger, "but I'm not so presumptuous as to believe that it's easy to retain this in these times."
In addition to the SPÖ, which achieved almost 68% of the vote in 2020, six other parties are also running: ÖVP, Liste MUT, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and, for the first time, the Neos. While the FPÖ came out on top in the state election in Weiz with a good 36%, there are two notable contenders at municipal level. Stephen Engelhart (ÖVP) and Monika Langs (MUT list) last ran as an alliance, this time as individual campaigners.
However, there is a special feature in Weiz: "Almost 99 percent of the resolutions were passed unanimously throughout the entire period," says Reisinger.
Langs, currently still second deputy mayor,
on the municipal council since 2005, previously mayor, until recently finance officer, my signature can already be seen in the education sector - kindergarten (4 kindergartens, 2 crèches, +2, +1), renovation of Hufnagel School, secondary school, renovation of the main square and revitalization of the town centre, Volkshaus (open school, culture, generations), dismantling of Gleisdorferstrasse, we always try to achieve unanimity in the municipal council - almost 99 percent unanimous resolutions over the entire period despite a 2/3 majority, I am someone who thinks across party lines, climate alliance municipality - main square last completely rebuilt 50 years ago, we want to unseal and create more green space and quality of stay in the city, A community that is moving in, slogan "City to live in", economy as the main topic - industry that supports sustainable change - over 30 years of tradition - Siemens, Andritz, Elin Motoren - inflation, energy prices, try to keep everything in the city center instead of a shopping center on the outskirts, my ambition is to retain an absolute majority, 16 seats, everyone is a competitor, I'm not so presumptuous as to think it's easy to hold on to them in today's times, the big multi-million projects are nice, but the traffic mirror or the bank are important, SPÖ and independents, FPÖ currently not represented on the municipal council, every child gets a seat
Joined politics in 2015, accompanied municipal merger with Krottendorf, I personally have never been a member of a party, I don't spend my time in political committees but on the street and among the people, comparison with NATO, alliance only strategic decision, were punished, sovereignty was always granted, my heartfelt concern is the children - on the one hand, new school building, I don't think that renovation will give parents back their security - on the other hand, it is the big goal for us, to build a new school (Offenburg), also Weizberg (container), possible campus in the city, members from all districts - diversity, important to participate in the election - preferably a courageous cross, hometown, "I have learned and seen so much as deputy mayor", main square project on the back burner - no great success seen - instead money for school, advocate of a mixed team, on the bike
after 1.5 years, cooperation has already stopped working, ÖVP survey quality of life very high - inner city development, leisure and SPort, traffic (connection to main square, connection of local time, intelligent parking space management - free underground garages), education - revitalization of squares in the inner city, main square conversion "very positive" - mix of gastronomy, stores and culture - need smaller private initiatives and entrepreneurs (e.g. support with rents), support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center, support for the city center. The aim is to double the number of seats, assume that the FPÖ will enter the municipal council with 2 to 3 seats, lead the city into the future in a way that is "fit for grandchildren".
