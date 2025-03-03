Will the red “absolute” hold in the climate community?

on the municipal council since 2005, previously mayor, until recently finance officer, my signature can already be seen in the education sector - kindergarten (4 kindergartens, 2 crèches, +2, +1), renovation of Hufnagel School, secondary school, renovation of the main square and revitalization of the town centre, Volkshaus (open school, culture, generations), dismantling of Gleisdorferstrasse, we always try to achieve unanimity in the municipal council - almost 99 percent unanimous resolutions over the entire period despite a 2/3 majority, I am someone who thinks across party lines, climate alliance municipality - main square last completely rebuilt 50 years ago, we want to unseal and create more green space and quality of stay in the city, A community that is moving in, slogan "City to live in", economy as the main topic - industry that supports sustainable change - over 30 years of tradition - Siemens, Andritz, Elin Motoren - inflation, energy prices, try to keep everything in the city center instead of a shopping center on the outskirts, my ambition is to retain an absolute majority, 16 seats, everyone is a competitor, I'm not so presumptuous as to think it's easy to hold on to them in today's times, the big multi-million projects are nice, but the traffic mirror or the bank are important, SPÖ and independents, FPÖ currently not represented on the municipal council, every child gets a seat