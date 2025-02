Will the LGA’s management trio soon be complete?

Currently working at St. Pölten University Hospital

Kadlec is currently Commercial Director of St. Pölten University Hospital. He was responsible for the overall expansion of the university hospital in the provincial capital. According to insiders, the business economist and health scientist has more than 15 years of experience in the Lower Austrian healthcare sector. Kadlec is therefore considered the logical successor and top candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer at LGA. The final decision could be made as early as tomorrow, Tuesday.