Alarm in Vienna! Into the lavatory without a ticket and passport

Boarding crew only discovered the man after departure

After this brazen prank, he took his place - or rather his hiding place - in the on-board toilet. The crew of flight HU790 of the Chinese Hainan Airline from Vienna to Shenzhen only noticed the uninvited passenger in the air. It remains unclear how long he was holed up in the bathroom. It was only after his improvised hiding place was discovered that the Afghan was taken into custody and handed over to the Chinese authorities after landing. Whether sky marshals (a special Cobra unit) were also deployed is something the Ministry of the Interior is keeping under wraps - a secret!