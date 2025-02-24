Girlfriend froze to death
Death drama on the Großglockner: mountaineer (36) remains silent
It was a terrible tragedy when a female mountaineer (33) froze to death under the summit of the Großglockner in mid-January. The 36-year-old rope partner of the climber has since been under investigation on suspicion of negligent homicide. However, he has not made any statements to the police about the accident. The presumption of innocence applies.
The drama, which took place on the night of January 18/19, shocked the whole of Austria. In the early hours of the morning, the 36-year-old had set off from Kals in East Tyrol with the 33-year-old, who was also his partner, on a winter ascent of Austria's highest mountain (3798 m) via the Stüdlgrat. According to experts, the conditions were generally good, but gale-force winds made the ascent very difficult.
Experienced extreme mountaineer
The Salzburg duo - the 36-year-old is an experienced extreme mountaineer - made very slow progress on the ridge itself and got lost in the night. Witnesses saw lights on the ridge, and the Alpine police also tried in vain to reach the two by phone. At around 10 p.m., they even sent the police helicopter in the direction of the Glockner. The crew illuminated the summit, but could not detect any distress. The duo continued to climb and did not draw attention to any problems on their own initiative.
In any case, the two got stuck around midnight around 50 meters below the summit - the 33-year-old was too exhausted. According to the police, the man stayed with his girlfriend for a while. However, she then asked him to descend to the Adlersruhe alone, and the 36-year-old complied with his partner's request. At around 3.40 am, he then managed to raise the alarm from the Adlersruhe.
Pictures of the challenging mountain rescue operation:
Due to the storm, however, the mountain rescuers were only able to reach the victim at around 10 am: All help had come too late for the young woman; according to the autopsy report, the 33-year-old froze to death. The 36-year-old remained unharmed.
Why did he leave her alone?
Why the two of them continued to climb despite the difficulties, why the 36-year-old left his partner alone and why they did not make an emergency call caused puzzlement among experienced mountaineers. Many questions remained unanswered.
As with all mountain accidents, the police are questioning those involved in order to clarify the circumstances. In this case, an investigation was even launched against the victim's partner on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
He makes no statement about the accident.
Stefan Eder, Sprecher Polizei Tirol
Interrogation by the police
The police also questioned the man. However, he has so far remained completely silent to the authorities. "He is not making any statements about the accident", police spokesman Stefan Eder told the "Krone" on Monday.
Through his lawyer Kurt Jelinek, the 36-year-old publicly expressed his condolences at the end of January: "He is infinitely sorry. He will not confess to the accusation."
Final report to the public prosecutor's office
In any case, the police will soon send a final report on the accident to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. They will then have to decide whether or not to press charges against the 36-year-old. In any case, the presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
