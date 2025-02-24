Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Election in Germany

“Correction in asylum policy is long overdue”

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 09:38

Top politicians from Upper Austria watched the outcome of the election in Germany with suspicious eyes: as is well known, the ÖVP sister party CDU/CSU won the election, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany made strong gains. ÖVP leader and Governor Stelzer sees this as a wake-up call.

0 Kommentare

ÖVP politician Thomas Stelzer had already said in advance that the future of Europe depends on a strong Germany. On the one hand, in boosting the economy, on which our federal state is so dependent, and on the other, on migration policy. After all, Upper Austria borders directly on the German state of Bavaria, where the borders are already strictly monitored and refugees are turned back to Upper Austria. 

The Governor said on Monday morning with regard to the election result in Germany: "The result gives hope for a resurgence of the German economy and a turnaround in asylum policy. As our most important trading partner, a strong German economy is essential for Upper Austria."

Zitat Icon

The AfD's gains show that many people are dissatisfied and that a change of course in asylum policy is overdue.

ÖVP-Chef LH Thomas Stelzer

With a view to the final government negotiations in Austria, Stelzer says: "I therefore very much hope that there will soon be a stable government in Germany with a clear focus on strengthening the location." In terms of asylum, where the ÖVP has recently positioned itself strongly, the governor says: "The AfD's gains show that many people are dissatisfied and that a course correction in asylum policy is overdue."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf