Election in Germany
“Correction in asylum policy is long overdue”
Top politicians from Upper Austria watched the outcome of the election in Germany with suspicious eyes: as is well known, the ÖVP sister party CDU/CSU won the election, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany made strong gains. ÖVP leader and Governor Stelzer sees this as a wake-up call.
ÖVP politician Thomas Stelzer had already said in advance that the future of Europe depends on a strong Germany. On the one hand, in boosting the economy, on which our federal state is so dependent, and on the other, on migration policy. After all, Upper Austria borders directly on the German state of Bavaria, where the borders are already strictly monitored and refugees are turned back to Upper Austria.
The Governor said on Monday morning with regard to the election result in Germany: "The result gives hope for a resurgence of the German economy and a turnaround in asylum policy. As our most important trading partner, a strong German economy is essential for Upper Austria."
The AfD's gains show that many people are dissatisfied and that a change of course in asylum policy is overdue.
ÖVP-Chef LH Thomas Stelzer
With a view to the final government negotiations in Austria, Stelzer says: "I therefore very much hope that there will soon be a stable government in Germany with a clear focus on strengthening the location." In terms of asylum, where the ÖVP has recently positioned itself strongly, the governor says: "The AfD's gains show that many people are dissatisfied and that a course correction in asylum policy is overdue."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
