Cars collide and overturn: seriously injured

The first call to the Lannach and Blumegg-Teipl fire departments and the Magna Lannach company fire department sounded a lot more dramatic: "Traffic accident with a trapped person on the B76, vehicle overturned and on fire". Fortunately, when they arrived at the scene of the accident at around 7 p.m. on Friday evening, it turned out that the person was not trapped and the car was not on fire.