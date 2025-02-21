BMW presents new 800-volt electric architecture

"BMW Energy Master" as the control center

The "BMW Energy Master", whose hardware and software was developed by BMW itself, takes over the complete control. It is located on the high-voltage battery and acts as an interface for the high-voltage and low-voltage power supply as well as for the data from the high-voltage battery. It also controls the power supply to the electric motor and the vehicle electrical system. It also ensures safe and intelligent operation of the high-voltage battery. Further developments and updates for the vehicles can be installed over the air.