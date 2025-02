ÖSV ace sleeps in the same bed as competitors

Ski mountaineering will be an Olympic event for the first time in Italy in 2026. In addition to the sprint, medals will be awarded in the mixed team competition. Paul Verbnjak from Klagenfurt is going for the quota place for Austria. He and Johanna Hiemer (St) have formed a duo since the discipline was introduced last season. The pair have already celebrated three podium places, the only thing missing is victory. He is in a private relationship with Sarah Dreier (Sbg) - the 29-year-old Vertical Vice World Champion is competing in the second ÖSV team in the B final with Andi Mayer.