New filter system
Operating theaters at Chirurgie West are now air-conditioned
Anaesthetic gases from the operating theatres are life-saving for patients, but in large doses they are harmful to the climate. A new filter system is now in use at the Salzburg Regional Hospitals' West Surgery Department.
The conversion of the operating area in House A (Surgery West) at the university hospital's largest site was completed at the beginning of February 2025. "Our ten operating theaters form the largest operating complex in western Austria and some of them are in operation 24/7," report senior anaesthetist Marc Baumann and Christian Drießler, anaesthesia nurse.
Traffic light system shows when the filter system is full
A universal filter system is used. "A filter unit and a level indicator are fitted to each of the anaesthesia machines. The anaesthetic gas is trapped in the filter and no longer escapes into the atmosphere," explains medical technician Hans Seidl.
A traffic light shows in real time how full the filter is. If the traffic light turns red, the filter is replaced and can then be sent back to the provider for reprocessing, who recovers the anesthetic gas. For low flow anesthesia, the filter must be changed every three to four days, depending on utilization. The full filters are collected and returned or replaced in larger quantities.
Money well spent on climate protection
The next step in the climate protection project is to gradually retrofit further operating theaters.
The Salzburg regional hospitals operate a total of 42 operating theaters at the university hospital, the Hallein regional hospital and the Tamsweg regional hospital. The costs for the entire project are in the lower six-figure range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
