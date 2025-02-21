Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New filter system

Operating theaters at Chirurgie West are now air-conditioned

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 19:00

Anaesthetic gases from the operating theatres are life-saving for patients, but in large doses they are harmful to the climate. A new filter system is now in use at the Salzburg Regional Hospitals' West Surgery Department.

0 Kommentare

The conversion of the operating area in House A (Surgery West) at the university hospital's largest site was completed at the beginning of February 2025. "Our ten operating theaters form the largest operating complex in western Austria and some of them are in operation 24/7," report senior anaesthetist Marc Baumann and Christian Drießler, anaesthesia nurse. 

Traffic light system shows when the filter system is full
A universal filter system is used. "A filter unit and a level indicator are fitted to each of the anaesthesia machines. The anaesthetic gas is trapped in the filter and no longer escapes into the atmosphere," explains medical technician Hans Seidl.

OR team led by senior physician Marc Baumann, technician Hans Seidl, Christian Drießler (anesthesia care) and technician Jakob Miklautz (Bild: Salk/Mohamed)
OR team led by senior physician Marc Baumann, technician Hans Seidl, Christian Drießler (anesthesia care) and technician Jakob Miklautz
(Bild: Salk/Mohamed)

A traffic light shows in real time how full the filter is. If the traffic light turns red, the filter is replaced and can then be sent back to the provider for reprocessing, who recovers the anesthetic gas. For low flow anesthesia, the filter must be changed every three to four days, depending on utilization. The full filters are collected and returned or replaced in larger quantities.

Money well spent on climate protection
The next step in the climate protection project is to gradually retrofit further operating theaters.

The Salzburg regional hospitals operate a total of 42 operating theaters at the university hospital, the Hallein regional hospital and the Tamsweg regional hospital. The costs for the entire project are in the lower six-figure range.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf