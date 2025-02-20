Crans-Montana 2027
Dispute settled! “We will celebrate a ski festival”
711 days before the 2027 World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana, the green light has been given: the dispute with some local residents has been put to one side and the new finish stadium can be built. The men were able to get an impression of the World Championship piste on Thursday - Stefan Eichberger took second place in the first downhill training run.
After Saalbach is before Crans-Montana. This applies to both the present and the future - because the first races after the World Championships will take place this weekend in the canton of Valais, and the next World Championships will be held there in two years' time. Which has not been under a good star in recent months.
Last year, on the sidelines of the Women's World Cup, the FIS threatened to withdraw the major event from the organizers due to a lack of financial guarantees. An agreement was reached in September. Now, shortly before the men's World Cup, some local residents took to the barricades and objected to the construction of the new finish stadium. A dispute that was settled on Wednesday evening. Which gave the construction the green light. "We are delighted that the parties have reached an agreement in principle in the interests of the cause and the long-term future of Crans-Montana as a venue for major ski races," says Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann. "We will celebrate a ski festival that also meets all requirements in terms of infrastructure."
First men's race in 13 years
711 days before the planned opening, the speed stars were able to get an impression of the national slope on Thursday and completed the first training session for tomorrow's downhill. For most of them - with the exception of veterans such as Christof Innerhofer and Adrien Theaux - it was their first time getting to know the 2027 World Cup venue. After all, the men's World Cup has not been held in Crans-Montana since 2012. "The course could suit me," laughed Stefan Eichberger, second in training 0.23 hundredths behind Stefan Rogentin. "It's a bit like Val Gardena/Gröden in terms of character - it fits well."
Vice World Champion Vincent Kriechmayr (47th), with a fresh short haircut at work, added: "There's a lot of terrain inside, it has a completely different character to Saalbach - there are much longer turns, a bit less speed. At least in the first training session." The second will follow on Friday (11 a.m.), with the downhill tomorrow and a super-G on Sunday.
