Dispute settled! “We will celebrate a ski festival”

Last year, on the sidelines of the Women's World Cup, the FIS threatened to withdraw the major event from the organizers due to a lack of financial guarantees. An agreement was reached in September. Now, shortly before the men's World Cup, some local residents took to the barricades and objected to the construction of the new finish stadium. A dispute that was settled on Wednesday evening. Which gave the construction the green light. "We are delighted that the parties have reached an agreement in principle in the interests of the cause and the long-term future of Crans-Montana as a venue for major ski races," says Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann. "We will celebrate a ski festival that also meets all requirements in terms of infrastructure."