Hatred at school
Hatred & violence: battle of religions rages in schools
The proportion of Muslims in compulsory schools is rising, reports of conflicts are also increasing - dialog between religions is becoming increasingly important. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, KPH principal Ulrike Greiner calls for teachers to take a self-confident stance in conflicts ...
Extreme currents are the basic evil in religion, regardless of the form and whether Catholic, Muslim or Jewish. Religious conflicts are on the rise, especially at compulsory schools in urban centers, but naturally there are no statistics on this, as we don't want to hurt anyone's feelings.
However, the reports from teachers alone paint a clear picture. "The proportion of Muslim pupils is increasing all the time. Children of other denominations have to adapt or are excluded," reports a primary school teacher (30) in Vienna-Favoriten in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Wild arguments about culture and traditions
Anyone who goes to a school with a high proportion of foreigners in the Austrian capital has their own experiences anyway. "I wear a cross, even though it's a Christian symbol, otherwise I'd be considered a non-believer. Every day I hear that we have no culture," says a Viennese high school student.
Boys even miss out on class parties because of the girls. "People are constantly talking disparagingly about Austria. When asked why they are here, they just shrug their shoulders. Unfortunately, more and more teachers play along and give preference to pupils with a migrant background," says the teenager.
But these are not isolated cases, conflicts are also an everyday occurrence in the federal states: pupils attack a teacher, recite Islamic prayers and shout "Allahu akbar". 13-year-old girls no longer want to dress up for carnival or even wear make-up because it is "haram" - not allowed according to Islamic rules, according to the tenor from the federal states.
On the other hand, crosses are also being removed from classrooms. The case of five schools in Linz (Upper Austria) made waves, as reported.
Dialogue and education are the strategy of the future
Despite everything, the focus for the future must be on peaceful coexistence. The University College of Teacher Education in Vienna/Lower Austria, for example, not only trains religious teachers of all denominations, but also has a clear stance on the topic of interreligious dialog.
Rector Ulrike Greiner explains in an interview with "Krone": "Religion naturally deserves a place in school, but it is not a substitute for life. It is important to recognize the motives for attacks and to start appropriate dialogues quickly."
"Krone": Ms. Greiner, why are you still doing the rector's job at the Vienna University of Teacher Education in Lower Austria at 63?
Greiner: I have been in teacher training for 40 years now and would like to have another positive influence on the world of education from an important position. It is a subject close to my heart.
There are currently 3,000 students at your university, how do you prepare them for the job in the classroom - do you also offer self-defense courses?
No, we don't. However, we do offer intensive conflict management and focus heavily on parental cooperation and dialog.
Does this mean that problem children should continue to be talked down to?
No, absolutely not. But it doesn't work without talking and understanding. However, the school must make it clear that there are common principles and rules that must be adhered to. But you can't solve the big political, cultural or religious problems there. Schools are there to give young people the best opportunities through education.
Violence and religious problems currently go hand in hand in schools. What do you say as an expert?
We firmly reject any religiously motivated acts of violence. Religious interpretations that excuse violence in any way have no place. However, this does not prevent us from carefully analyzing the causes of violence - including in schools. Even if violence and religion are often mentioned in the same breath: The contribution of religions to peace must not be forgotten either.
When I was a religion teacher at a hotspot school in Leonding near Linz in 1987, for example, I was pelted with scissors. But that had less to do with religion than with social problems.
And when, for example, a Muslim pupil tells a Buddhist pupil that her style of dress is "haram" (note: forbidden according to the Islamic faith) and discriminates against her?
Unfortunately, this is often also religious illiteracy. What is needed then are self-confident teachers from the KPH Vienna/NÖ who don't start endless discussions but set boundaries. Not here and certainly not like this!
What advice would you give to young teachers who are considering leaving the teaching profession due to the current situation?
Please get involved in the profession or vocation and not just a job. Please get actively involved in the teaching community, you can only be strong as part of a team. And: you can only find fulfillment if you have patience and are willing and able to develop in your profession over the long term.
