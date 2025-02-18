"Krone" interview
“Too Hot To Handle”: A kiss costs 6000 euros
The dating show "Too Hot To Handle" is entering its second round on Netflix. The "Krone" spoke to Austrian contestant Mikael about forbidden fruit in the popular reality show. The 23-year-old Viennese Mikael is tested for abstinence in numerous games in a luxury villa.
The concept of the show is easy to explain: Young attractive candidates think they are guests on a sexy party show, but in fact the rules of the reality program are such that kissing, sex and everything in between is forbidden. Anyone who breaks the rules minimizes the prize money of 200,000 euros. 23-year-old Mikael is competing for Austria in the second season of "Too Hot To Handle Germany". We met him for an interview after this experience.
"Krone": How did you experience filming Too Hot To Handle? What was the most fun?
Mikael: I definitely had a very cool time with the other candidates there. The flirting was fun, as were the workshops, you could definitely take away something good for yourself and develop yourself further.
How difficult was it for you to be surrounded by naked skin all day but have to remain abstinent?
It's not easy, but you think: Okay, there are thousands of euros involved, then you pull yourself together for a moment - or not, I won't give too much away, otherwise the tension will be gone.
Who from the cast do you still have contact with?
We boys all got on very well, I'm still in contact with all of them. I also write to the girls, but it's more superficial. But there have been meetings after the show, even if it's not so easy because I'm in Vienna and everyone else is in Germany.
What have you learned about yourself through the show?
I've learned to stop behaving so superficially and to open up more. That if I have feelings for someone or I don't like something, I can just say so. That's liberating. Because at the end of the day, you do everything for yourself and what others think is not so important as long as it feels good for you.
What went through your mind when it was revealed that you were on "Too Hot To Handle" and not at a wild party show?
You get there, you think you're having a good time, we're all attractive young people in a beautiful villa. And then the famous cone Lana comes and ruins everything. That was a shock! Suddenly we had to pull ourselves together, because otherwise all the money would be gone straight away.
Would you take part in a reality show again? If so, which one?
"Too Hot To Handle" is definitely one of the best formats. But if a good offer comes in, why not? The format just has to suit me. "Jungle camp" wouldn't be bad in any case. I would also be interested in acting. I'm a model, so that's pretty close, you have to act in commercials too.
Are you currently single or taken?
Viewers will have to watch the reunion, which will be broadcast soon, to find out. That's when I'll reveal whether I'm single. If so, the girls are welcome to contact me!
Which contestant did you find the most attractive?
Lana, definitely! You have to have a bit of fun! No, I thought Cassy was the prettiest.
Do you believe in true love?
To be honest, I don't think it's as easy these days as it was in previous generations. But I believe in it and I'm still optimistic. I can already imagine that I have a soulmate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.