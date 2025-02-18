“Too Hot To Handle”: A kiss costs 6000 euros

How difficult was it for you to be surrounded by naked skin all day but have to remain abstinent?

It's not easy, but you think: Okay, there are thousands of euros involved, then you pull yourself together for a moment - or not, I won't give too much away, otherwise the tension will be gone.

Who from the cast do you still have contact with?

We boys all got on very well, I'm still in contact with all of them. I also write to the girls, but it's more superficial. But there have been meetings after the show, even if it's not so easy because I'm in Vienna and everyone else is in Germany.