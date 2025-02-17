Muslims now fear abuse of their religion

Protection status of assassin is withdrawn

"However, the situation in Syria has not yet been conclusively clarified," said the ministry. Therefore, the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) cannot make any final decisions for the time being, such as withdrawing protection status. In this specific case, however, the situation is clear: "The Syrian in question has committed a serious crime - a murder and several attempted murders. His protection status will therefore of course be withdrawn. However, before he can be deported, he must first serve his prison sentence," says the Ministry of the Interior.