Finals win and MVP title for Curry in the All-Star Game

Superstar Stephen Curry has led his team to victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game and has been honored with the Most Valuable Player award. In his sporting home of San Francisco, he led his team "OGs" (The Old Ones) with twelve points and alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden to a 41:25 victory over the Global Stars in the final of the first ever four-team tournament for the best players in the league.