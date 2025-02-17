Vorteilswelt
Four-team tournament:

Finals win and MVP title for Curry in the All-Star Game

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 09:33

Superstar Stephen Curry has led his team to victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game and has been honored with the Most Valuable Player award. In his sporting home of San Francisco, he led his team "OGs" (The Old Ones) with twelve points and alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden to a 41:25 victory over the Global Stars in the final of the first ever four-team tournament for the best players in the league.

Curry converted four three-pointers and took the honors, although his teammate Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics had an even greater statistical contribution to the victory with 15 points. It is the 36-year-old Curry's second All-Star MVP honor since 2022.

New format
The All-Star Game was held as a four-team tournament for the first time this year, consisting of two semi-finals and a final. The 24 professionals who had prevailed in the All-Star voting were divided into three teams. In all three games, the team that reached the 40-point mark first won.

The fourth team consisted of promising young NBA players and was determined in a separate tournament on Friday. Superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had to cancel his participation at short notice due to an ankle injury and thus missed the All-Star Game for the first time in his career

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

