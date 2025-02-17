Four-team tournament:
Finals win and MVP title for Curry in the All-Star Game
Superstar Stephen Curry has led his team to victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game and has been honored with the Most Valuable Player award. In his sporting home of San Francisco, he led his team "OGs" (The Old Ones) with twelve points and alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden to a 41:25 victory over the Global Stars in the final of the first ever four-team tournament for the best players in the league.
Curry converted four three-pointers and took the honors, although his teammate Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics had an even greater statistical contribution to the victory with 15 points. It is the 36-year-old Curry's second All-Star MVP honor since 2022.
New format
The All-Star Game was held as a four-team tournament for the first time this year, consisting of two semi-finals and a final. The 24 professionals who had prevailed in the All-Star voting were divided into three teams. In all three games, the team that reached the 40-point mark first won.
The fourth team consisted of promising young NBA players and was determined in a separate tournament on Friday. Superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had to cancel his participation at short notice due to an ankle injury and thus missed the All-Star Game for the first time in his career
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.