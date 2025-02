A royal bird in great danger

The few remaining quiet mountain forests are home to animal inhabitants that usually remain hidden from human sight - the grouse. Masters of camouflage and perfectly adapted to their natural habitats, they are ambassadors of untouched nature. "There are a total of four species in Vorarlberg. The black grouse, the hazel grouse, about which we have little data as it lives a very reclusive life, the alpine ptarmigan and the capercaillie. The latter is definitely the rarest," says Johanna Kronberger from BirdLife Vorarlberg.