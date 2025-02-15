Number one in the world
Fixed: ban for tennis star Jannik Sinner!
In a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban with immediate effect. The Italian had tested positive twice for the anabolic steroid Clostebol in March 2024.
In September, WADA appealed against a subsequent acquittal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
The case would have been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April. WADA accepted the player's explanation for the reason for the offense and believes the South Tyrolean did not knowingly dope. WADA did not demand that any previous results be overturned. The ban applies retroactively from February 9 to May 4, including four previously imposed days of provisional suspension. He is officially allowed to train again from April 13. WADA has withdrawn its appeal to CAS.
Sinner accepts punishment
Sinner had explained that the substance had entered his body via the hands of his physiotherapist during a massage. WADA stated that it was also the athlete's responsibility if his caregivers acted negligently. "Due to the specific facts of this case, a three-month ban is considered to be an appropriate outcome," it said.
"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and I believe that the strict WADA rules are important for the sport I love," Sinner said, according to news agency ANSA. "On this basis, I have accepted WADA's offer to settle the present proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction."
For Sinner, this ban is probably the least possible evil, as possible bans of up to two years had been on the cards. This means that the current Australian Open winner can also compete at the next Grand Slam tournament in Roland Garros at the end of May.
Italy's tennis president Binaghi sees "absolute innocence"
The President of the Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi, saw the agreement as proof of Sinner's "absolute innocence". This means that the South Tyrolean can now finally rest in peace. "It is the first time that a shameful injustice has made us happy. The first thought now goes to the man for whom the end of a nightmare is in sight."
The case became public last August and also caused outrage. Some experts and ex-professionals criticized the fact that the anti-doping offence had been kept secret for so long and that Sinner got away without a provisional ban. The Italian won the US Open in the fall and most recently successfully defended his title at the Australian Open with a clear victory over the German Alexander Zverev in the final. Sinner will not be stripped of these results.
