Mehr Krone+ Artikel

The battle for number 1 in Vienna! Both arch-rivals claim the status for themselves. Rapid have won the last two derbies in Hütteldorf. But Austria are currently ahead in the Bundesliga table, are unbeaten in eleven competitive matches and can extend their lead over Hütteldorf to nine points today in their 344th clash. The "Krone" asked both sporting directors, the purple Manuel Ortlechner and the green Markus Katzer, to take part in a Vienna quiz before the match on the pitch...