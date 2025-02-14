A lot of new things are coming
MG goes all out – even with premium models?
The British brand MG, which has been owned by the Chinese car manufacturer SAIC for almost 20 years, is doing very well on the European market. From next year, the company even wants to get involved in the premium segment under the IM label.
When MG heralded its relaunch on the European market a good six years ago, many would certainly have wished for more emotional and exciting vehicles than the less excitingly styled SUVs ZS and EHS. After all, MG, written as "Morris Garages", is mainly associated with racy roadsters such as the MG A, MG B and MG Midget, even if this was decades ago. But success proved the manufacturer right.
The new owners - MG has been part of the Chinese automotive group SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industrie Corporation) since 2007 - did not take a much more sensitive approach with the MG3 and MG4 compact models and the Marvel R mid-size SUV. And even with the first electric estate car, the MG5 (due to be discontinued this year without a successor), the designers focused primarily on functionality.
Half a million cars in Europe
This makes it all the more astonishing that MG ranks first among models imported from China in terms of new registrations in many European countries (second in Austria behind BYD). The mainstream design concept, a wide range of drive systems consisting of gasoline engines, full hybrids (HEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and all-electric models (BEV), combined with attractive sales prices, seems to be well received by customers. MG has now sold over half a million vehicles in Europe.
At least one emotional car is included
Whether this will continue remains to be seen. Especially in view of the emerging Chinese competition, above all BYD (Build Your Dream), the world's largest manufacturer of electric cars. Even though MG is currently making headlines with the Cyberster electric roadster - the only one of its kind in the world - and is polishing its image considerably, such an innovative "lighthouse model" is by no means a guarantee of a lasting ripple effect on the brand.
Like the MG4, the Cyberster is based on the parent company SAIC's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and is available in Austria either as a Trophy rear-wheel drive model or as a GT with two engines and all-wheel drive. A coupé version of the Cyberster was shown as a study, but has not yet been decided.
The Portolio is growing
MG intends to expand its range of SUVs with new drive options. In the middle of the year, the HS will be the brand's first model series to feature a plug-in hybrid. Its system output is 272 hp, with an electric range of over 100 kilometers.
The ZS series, the bestseller in the portfolio and now eleven centimetres taller at 4.43 meters in its new generation, will receive a variant with a pure petrol drive in the spring. MG wants to use it to appeal to customers with a limited budget. The same applies to the MG3 compact model, which is already available as a full hybrid (HEV) and will be joined by a competitively priced petrol engine (1.5-liter four-cylinder) in the spring.
On the other hand, the Chinese-British brand is expanding its range of electric vehicles with the ZS EV. The successor to the Marvel R is also on the agenda. The new generation of the mid-range SUV - a different model name is planned - was originally scheduled for 2025, but will probably not be launched until 2026.
New battery to come
It is unclear whether it will also benefit from the new battery technology. What is fairly certain, however, is that MG's parent company SAIC will present a semi-solid-state battery this year. The high-voltage storage system works with a mix of solid and liquid electrolytes, should not cost much more than current liquid counterparts, but will enable a significantly greater range. There is talk of ranges of up to 1000 kilometers.
MG plans premium range
More realistically, semi-solid-state technology could be used in some IM models. Premium electric cars are soon to be offered in Europe under this label. MG announced this back in February 2024 in Geneva. IM stands for Intelligent Mobility. The brand was founded in China in 2020 and cars have been available since 2022, such as the LS6 SUV, the LS7 SUV coupé and the L7 luxury saloon.
In Europe, MG is probably planning to launch the L6 in 2025, initially in the UK and a few selected countries. Whether this will also include Austria remains to be seen. MG Austria says: "This is not yet planned for 2025 in Austria."
The basic version of the almost five-meter-long saloon will have a 400-volt design with an LFP battery. Top models are equipped with 800 volt and NCM batteries. The capacity reaches 100 kWh. Two electric motors enable all-wheel drive and the rear wheels are designed to turn sharply to allow almost lateral parking. The Chinese could then follow the IM L6 with the LS6 in 2026.
Last but not least, there will also be a new design
Only then will there be fundamental changes to the design, which MG is having created both in China and in England. Newcomer Josef Kaban, who once worked for Audi, Skoda, BMW, Rolls-Royce and Volkswagen, will be responsible as Vice President of SAIC Motor's Global Design Center in the future and should help MG achieve a much more emotional look than it has today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.