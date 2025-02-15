LIVE from 9.45 am: Who will win gold in the women’s slalom?

Huber and Gallhuber have also raced in the team combination, but neither of them managed an outstanding run. "Having skied the slope before is certainly not a disadvantage. I feel quite comfortable on the skis at the moment, it feels a bit looser than the season before," emphasized Huber. "In truth, there's nothing but full throttle anyway, it's one, two, three that counts." Gallhuber said that she was "a huge outsider, but I'm noticing that I'm slowly getting more and more confidence again". Her aim is to finish two good, flawless runs.