LIVE from 9.45 am: Who will win gold in the women’s slalom?

The penultimate race at the 2025 Ski World Championships in Saalbach: the final decision in the women's slalom is on the program today. We'll be reporting live (see below).
The final women's World Championships decision will take place today at 9.45am and 1.15pm. In the slalom, ski superstar Mikaela Shiffrin will make her second and final appearance in Saalbach. The US-American will be up against her challengers Zrinka Ljutic and Camille Rast. Katharina Liensberger, Katharina Huber, Katharina Truppe and Katharina Gallhuber will be competing for the ÖSV. Head coach Roland Assinger demanded: "Let's go all-in again."
After the disappointing giant slalom, the chances of medals in the slalom are "higher because we have three skiers in the top 15," explained the Carinthian. Liensberger is the clear number 1, having finished in the top 5 four times this winter, coming second in Levi and third in Semmering. Huber was in the top ten twice, Truppe once and eleventh twice. Gallhuber missed three races due to a knee injury, but had fast split times in her appearances, which earned her a ticket to the World Championships.
Assinger: "I think Liensi is hot!"
"I think Liensi is hot, she still has a score to settle with the slalom hill from the combined," said Assinger, referring to Liensberger's botched performance in the doubles with Mirjam Puchner. "Slalom is my passion," said the athlete herself. "I think that about ten skiers have the chance to finish on the podium, so everything is open. I will hopefully take my chance."
Truppe put in one of her best performances of late in the team combined, taking bronze with Stephanie Venier. "I just have to imagine that Steffi is at the finish line," said the Carinthian and laughed. "My slalom performance this season hasn't been the best yet, but maybe I've just saved it for now. The one on Tuesday was pretty good. I just have to stay relaxed in my head and not put any pressure on myself."
Huber and Gallhuber have also raced in the team combination, but neither of them managed an outstanding run. "Having skied the slope before is certainly not a disadvantage. I feel quite comfortable on the skis at the moment, it feels a bit looser than the season before," emphasized Huber. "In truth, there's nothing but full throttle anyway, it's one, two, three that counts." Gallhuber said that she was "a huge outsider, but I'm noticing that I'm slowly getting more and more confidence again". Her aim is to finish two good, flawless runs.
Shiffrin in doubt ahead of solo appearance
Shiffrin suffered bruising and a deep wound in her stomach in a fall in the Killington slalom at the beginning of December. She subsequently underwent surgery and only made her comeback shortly before the World Championships in Courchevel, where she finished tenth. In Saalbach last Tuesday, she won gold in the combined with downhill world champion Breezy Johnson, setting the third-best time. The slalom is her only individual race in Saalbach. "To win, I have to deliver my top performance. I don't know if I can do that yet," she said.
The injured abdominal muscles are no longer causing her any problems, said Shiffrin. "It no longer hurts, and that's the good thing about muscles. They heal, the pain disappears. It's different to ligaments, knees and the other things you have to deal with. The rest of my body hurts because I'm not used to skiing anymore. But it's going well," she reported after her 15th World Championship medal. The 29-year-old would set a new record with her 16th.
Defending World Championship title holder not in top form
In Shiffrin's absence, Croatia's Ljutic (21) and Switzerland's Rast (25) had positioned themselves as possible successors to the slalom throne. Ljutic won the slaloms in Semmering, Kranjska Gora and Courchevel, Rast won in Killington and Flachau and leads the slalom World Cup. Defending World Cup champion Laurence St-Germain from Canada is currently not in top form. Wendy Holdener (SUI), Lena Dürr (GER) and Sara Hector (SWE), on the other hand, are starting the race with good prospects. And Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan is considered a dangerous outsider in Saalbach after winning bronze in the giant slalom. "This medal in the giant slalom takes pressure off my shoulders," she said.
