The new Elle Woods!
Reese surprises young star with role of a lifetime!
"Legally Blonde" - "Naturally Blonde" is back! And film star and "Blonde" icon Reese Witherspoon (48) has personally chosen the next "blonde lawyer with brains" and introduced her to the world!
It is young actress Lexi Minetree (24). But the actress could hardly believe what had just happened.
"You're Elle Woods!"
Witherspoon surprised the young actress with a ruse after an audition. In a clip she shared on Instagram on Thursday, Minetree - in a bright pink blouse and high heels - sits down nervously next to the Hollywood icon. Then the moment of shock: "We just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore ... because you got the part! YOU are Elle Woods!"
Elle Woods move
Minetree was completely stunned! In tears, she asked, "Really? Can I give you a hug?" Of course she could - and the moment instantly became a viral-sweet Hollywood story. To top it off, she called her mother - and even Witherspoon was amazed at how similar they sounded! The Oscar winner laughed: "Are we the same person?"
The iconic Elle Woods move to finish? Minetree raised her fist in the air and shouted, "ME!" - just like Elle in the movie.
Series tells "Naturally Blonde!" backstory
The Hollywood star will produce the series "Elle" for Amazon Prime Video, which revolves around the backstory of the main character Elle Woods. Witherspoon is on board with her production company Hello Sunshine.
The series will look at young Elle's life as a high school student. Minetree, who is studying acting in Los Angeles, has previously had small roles in film and television productions.
In the two "Naturally Blonde!" films from 2001 and 2003, Witherspoon played Elle Woods, a blonde who is usually dressed in pink and who, despite many reservations from those around her, makes the transition from law student to lawyer. The story is also about the fact that women are often underestimated, the actress once explained on a talk show. With the production company she founded in 2016, the Oscar winner primarily tackles women's issues.
