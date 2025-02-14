Reese surprises young star with role of a lifetime!

In the two "Naturally Blonde!" films from 2001 and 2003, Witherspoon played Elle Woods, a blonde who is usually dressed in pink and who, despite many reservations from those around her, makes the transition from law student to lawyer. The story is also about the fact that women are often underestimated, the actress once explained on a talk show. With the production company she founded in 2016, the Oscar winner primarily tackles women's issues.