LIVE from 14:30: TSV Hartberg vs. Klagenfurt

Schmid calls for "more dynamism"

Coach Manfred Schmid's Hartberg side also started the new year with a 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol. The Styrians didn't come up with much offensively against the Tyroleans, who were short of substitutes, while defensively the opening phase was a bit of a hell of a ride. Goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger kept his team in the game with several saves, recognizing that "there is still a lot of room for improvement in terms of performance". Schmid hopes this will happen soon. "We want to show a different face in our first home game and play with more dynamism and speed going forward," promised the Viennese, whose squad cannot afford to lose. "Full focus on the top six," emphasized Sallinger.