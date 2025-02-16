LIVE from 14:30: TSV Hartberg vs. Klagenfurt

Bundesliga in the TICKER
After the successful comeback of ex-national player Martin Hinteregger, Austria Klagenfurt want to go one better in the Bundesliga. The clean sheet in the spring opener against Red Bull Salzburg gave the league's weakest defense in terms of goals conceded plenty of confidence. Today, coach Peter Pacult's team will face TSV Hartberg in the 18th round of the season, a match that will set the tone for the rest of the season.
While Hartberg, who are eighth in the table, want to underline their ambitions of becoming champions with a win, the Carinthians, who are in tenth place, are looking for some breathing space in the fight against relegation in eastern Styria. They are currently six points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Altach, with the "dash" eight points away five games before the points split - and therefore not yet completely out of reach.
Hinteregger "not far away" from top form
With Hinteregger, the Violets from Wörthersee should regain stability in defense. "First and foremost, it's about defending the goal with everything you've got. That looked pretty good," said Hinteregger after his debut. For the 67-time ÖFB team player, it was surprising to get back up to speed so quickly after his temporary retirement in the summer of 2022. "Of course, it will still take me a while to reach my top level, but I'm giving myself that time. I'm not far away from it, I'm mega happy about that," said the 32-year-old.
Hinteregger's presence in the Klagenfurt back three alone is already making a difference. He is "a huge support", emphasized Christopher Cvetko, and Tobias Koch added: "He is definitely a player that everyone can look to for guidance and support." Pacult, meanwhile, put the brakes on the euphoria. "It was Martin's first professional outing after a two-and-a-half-year break, and I see it the way he sees it himself: he's not yet at his peak or where he's been before," said the Viennese, who was nevertheless satisfied after the point against the Bulls. "We can build on that."
Schmid calls for "more dynamism"
Coach Manfred Schmid's Hartberg side also started the new year with a 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol. The Styrians didn't come up with much offensively against the Tyroleans, who were short of substitutes, while defensively the opening phase was a bit of a hell of a ride. Goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger kept his team in the game with several saves, recognizing that "there is still a lot of room for improvement in terms of performance". Schmid hopes this will happen soon. "We want to show a different face in our first home game and play with more dynamism and speed going forward," promised the Viennese, whose squad cannot afford to lose. "Full focus on the top six," emphasized Sallinger.
