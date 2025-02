ÖSV downhill skier reports after horror crash

"If that goes well, ..."

"Of course I have some hematomas around my knee because I got threaded, that's never good in the downhill," Wieser told the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper, also mentioning a torn patellar tendon. "I can remember the entire fall, I have no lapses. And I was already thinking to myself during the fall: if it goes well, then you're very lucky." Due to bad weather, only one training session was held in "inspection mode".