4 red cards! Chaos at Liverpool derby

When Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré ran provocatively towards the away sector immediately after the end of the game, he was confronted by Liverpool's own Curtis Jones. This led to a scuffle in which the two city rivals attacked each other. Both Jones and Doucouré subsequently received their second yellow cards of the evening and are therefore suspended for the next match. "I think Doucouré wanted to provoke our fans at the end and Curtis didn't think it was right," Reds captain Virgil van Dijk defended his teammate on TNT Sports.