Wild pack formation
4 red cards! Chaos at Liverpool derby
After Everton's late 2:2 equalizer in the 98th minute, emotions boiled over at the "Merseyside derby". Liverpool and Everton players went at each other and had to be kept apart by stewards. Jones and Doucouré were shown yellow and red, while Reds coach Arne Slot was shown a straight red.
When Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré ran provocatively towards the away sector immediately after the end of the game, he was confronted by Liverpool's own Curtis Jones. This led to a scuffle in which the two city rivals attacked each other. Both Jones and Doucouré subsequently received their second yellow cards of the evening and are therefore suspended for the next match. "I think Doucouré wanted to provoke our fans at the end and Curtis didn't think it was right," Reds captain Virgil van Dijk defended his teammate on TNT Sports.
Red for Slot
Liverpool coach Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown the red card after a heated discussion with referee Michael Oliver. The two will now have to watch the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers from the stands. "The referee was not in control of the game. I think he played a big part in the game today," said van Dijk, commenting on the referee's performance.
Turbulent game
After the home side took an early lead through striker Beto, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister equalized with a header five minutes later. "Reds star Mohamed Salah then made sure of the supposed decision in the 73rd minute. However, Everton refused to be intimidated and equalized at the last second with a volley from centre-back James Tarkowski.
Lead diminishes
This result is another setback for Liverpool. They were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend against second division side Plymouth Argyle.
They also lost important points in the league with the draw. They are now just 7 points behind their closest rivals Arsenal FC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
