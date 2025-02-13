“It’s really bad!” Trembling in an unfamiliar role

"He was one of the best athletes at work today. It's a shame that I put him in the situation where he had to take so many risks," said Kriechmayr about Feller. "It would have been possible today if I had made my contribution in the downhill. I would have given it to Manu. I have to take the blame for that. I don't blame him. He had to try everything." He hopes that he will race the competition again - at the 2026 Olympic Games in Bormio.