136 days in vain: Austria’s politics in ruins

New elections, minority government, expert government or coalition after all?

What happens now? Van der Bellen wants to sound out the possible options. In the coming days, he will hold talks with "politicians" - presumably the party leaders - on what a future government should look like, said Van der Bellen on Wednesday evening. He did not show any preference for one of the four options - he mentioned new elections, a minority government with parliamentary acquiescence, a government of experts or a coalition of several parties. "The composition of this government has no fundamental role to play for me," emphasized the Federal President, who made a plea for the search for compromises in his speech.