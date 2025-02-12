"Krone" stoplight
Onwards for the ÖSV team against the festival
A look back. In the 1970s, the "Krone" printed the list of starters in the sports section, with an empty field next to it so that our readers could keep track of the times in front of the TV. At the 1987 World Championships in Crans-Montana, where Austria did not win gold, super-G competitions were held for the first time. In the nineties, commercialization set in and economic considerations played an increasingly important role. In Cortina d'Ampezzo 2021, 13 decisions were on the program for the first time, in Saalbach the fans will experience the next changes. The two parallel races have had their day, the team competition and the combined have been completely overhauled.
The new format is proving to be the right decision. Because two specialists can excel as a team in their disciplines, there is more excitement and the time gaps are shorter. Emotional pictures of colleagues waiting at the finish line - just like yesterday! Definitely a real upgrade.
All the better that Austria was also able to celebrate at the premiere. Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe won bronze, our fifth medal, and the festival continues for our team in the second week. And Mikaela Shiffrin crowned her comeback with her eighth World Championship gold. The spectacle in Saalbach delivers a daily stream of top stories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.