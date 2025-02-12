Onwards for the ÖSV team against the festival

A look back. In the 1970s, the "Krone" printed the list of starters in the sports section, with an empty field next to it so that our readers could keep track of the times in front of the TV. At the 1987 World Championships in Crans-Montana, where Austria did not win gold, super-G competitions were held for the first time. In the nineties, commercialization set in and economic considerations played an increasingly important role. In Cortina d'Ampezzo 2021, 13 decisions were on the program for the first time, in Saalbach the fans will experience the next changes. The two parallel races have had their day, the team competition and the combined have been completely overhauled.