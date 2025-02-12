World Championships: Men’s Team Combined from 10 am LIVE

Feller does not want to disappoint Kriechmayr

But that doesn't change the seriousness with which you go into the competition, said Feller. "I'm going in with total seriousness. It would be a huge disappointment for me if I didn't show what I can do. That would be even worse, because I'm not just racing for myself. It's extremely important to me that I do my job well. I'm really pleased that I can work with him. I hope that I don't disappoint him."