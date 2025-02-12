Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski ticker

World Championships: Men’s Team Combined from 10 am LIVE

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 05:46

After the women on Tuesday, the men are in action today in the World Championships Team Combined. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10 am - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Click here for the live ticker:

The pure speed racers have their last chance to win a medal today at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Austria is entering the duos Vincent Kriechmayr/Manuel Feller, Daniel Hemetsberger/Fabio Gstrein, Stefan Babinsky/Marco Schwarz and Stefan Eichberger/Dominik Raschner into the race. "This is probably the competition I'm going into with the biggest grin on my face," said Feller.

Manuel Feller (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Manuel Feller
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

As with the women's event, the atmosphere among the teams at the evening media event was relaxed and fun. Some know each other better, some less well - or are working on team-building measures: "Ever since we asked that we were in a team together, we haven't separated. That was five minutes before we came here," said Schwarz, which certainly earned him a laugh.

Feller does not want to disappoint Kriechmayr
But that doesn't change the seriousness with which you go into the competition, said Feller. "I'm going in with total seriousness. It would be a huge disappointment for me if I didn't show what I can do. That would be even worse, because I'm not just racing for myself. It's extremely important to me that I do my job well. I'm really pleased that I can work with him. I hope that I don't disappoint him."

Manuel Feller (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Manuel Feller
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

He definitely wants to follow Kriechmayr's run to the finish. Only then will he know his start number. "It's the same in the slalom. If the first run works, you have to wait three hours until it's really down to the wire. I have to trust him to do his job reasonably well."

Gstrein makes Hemetsberger "more nervous"
Hemetsberger and Gstrein are joining forces in Team Austria 2. "We actually speculated in Kitzbühel that it could come down to that. The fact that it turned out like this is actually good for me," said Hemetsberger about the duo, for whom the only motto is "full throttle".

Daniel Hemetsberger (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Daniel Hemetsberger
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"If I don't drive at full throttle, we won't win anything. And I also want Fabio to drive at full throttle, and if a mistake happens, then it happens. I don't want him to be afraid of making a mistake," explained the speed specialist.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf