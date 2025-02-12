Ski ticker
World Championships: Men’s Team Combined from 10 am LIVE
After the women on Tuesday, the men are in action today in the World Championships Team Combined. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10 am - see ticker below.
The pure speed racers have their last chance to win a medal today at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Austria is entering the duos Vincent Kriechmayr/Manuel Feller, Daniel Hemetsberger/Fabio Gstrein, Stefan Babinsky/Marco Schwarz and Stefan Eichberger/Dominik Raschner into the race. "This is probably the competition I'm going into with the biggest grin on my face," said Feller.
As with the women's event, the atmosphere among the teams at the evening media event was relaxed and fun. Some know each other better, some less well - or are working on team-building measures: "Ever since we asked that we were in a team together, we haven't separated. That was five minutes before we came here," said Schwarz, which certainly earned him a laugh.
Feller does not want to disappoint Kriechmayr
But that doesn't change the seriousness with which you go into the competition, said Feller. "I'm going in with total seriousness. It would be a huge disappointment for me if I didn't show what I can do. That would be even worse, because I'm not just racing for myself. It's extremely important to me that I do my job well. I'm really pleased that I can work with him. I hope that I don't disappoint him."
He definitely wants to follow Kriechmayr's run to the finish. Only then will he know his start number. "It's the same in the slalom. If the first run works, you have to wait three hours until it's really down to the wire. I have to trust him to do his job reasonably well."
Gstrein makes Hemetsberger "more nervous"
Hemetsberger and Gstrein are joining forces in Team Austria 2. "We actually speculated in Kitzbühel that it could come down to that. The fact that it turned out like this is actually good for me," said Hemetsberger about the duo, for whom the only motto is "full throttle".
"If I don't drive at full throttle, we won't win anything. And I also want Fabio to drive at full throttle, and if a mistake happens, then it happens. I don't want him to be afraid of making a mistake," explained the speed specialist.
