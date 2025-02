Old freighter now serves Iran as an “aircraft carrier”

Engineers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards had been welding on the ship for almost two years, but a few days ago the time had finally come and the first drone took off from the flight deck. Propaganda images show two different drone models on the "aircraft carrier", and various manned helicopters are also to be stationed on board. Krone+ reveals what Iran intends to do with the patchwork warship and what weapons it is carrying in addition to drones and helicopters.