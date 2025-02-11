Eerie series
Strongest quake ever measured in Santorini
The earth continues to shake incessantly near the popular Greek vacation island of Santorini. On Monday evening, the strongest quake in the eerie series to date occurred with a magnitude of 5.3. No damage was reported. Earthquakes of this magnitude do happen on Santorini, many houses are built accordingly - but the fear of a severe quake of magnitude 6 or stronger remains.
Scientists still cannot give the all-clear: "We are in the same situation as before," seismologist Vassilis Karastathis from the Geodynamic Institute of Athens told the news channel Skai, referring to a slight decrease in seismic activity that has been registered in the meantime. "There is still a risk of a major earthquake."
An average of five quakes per hour
On Monday alone, the earth north-east of the island shook more than 120 times, an average of five times per hour, according to data from the Geodynamic Institute. Many of the weaker quakes are barely felt by the inhabitants. However, people say that tremors of magnitude 4 and above are announced by a deep rumbling from underground. And quakes with a magnitude of 4.7 or more can be clearly felt even in the capital Athens, which is around 230 kilometers away.
Experts cannot rule out the risk of increased volcanic activity or even an eruption, even if opinions differ. What is certain is that the current series of earthquakes in the region has slightly increased volcanic activity.
