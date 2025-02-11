Strongest quake ever measured in Santorini

An average of five quakes per hour

On Monday alone, the earth north-east of the island shook more than 120 times, an average of five times per hour, according to data from the Geodynamic Institute. Many of the weaker quakes are barely felt by the inhabitants. However, people say that tremors of magnitude 4 and above are announced by a deep rumbling from underground. And quakes with a magnitude of 4.7 or more can be clearly felt even in the capital Athens, which is around 230 kilometers away.