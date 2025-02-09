After the Linz derby
Also thanks to “extra point” – 0:0 feels like a win
They weren't better, they were just luckier at the end - but that's not the only reason why the first 0-0 draw between LASK and FC Blau-Weiß feels like a victory for the smaller of the two Linz Bundesliga clubs. But also because of an extra point in the table. . .
A loud hit for the ears, but not a real eye-catcher for the soccer-trained eye:
That was true of LASK - FC Blau-Weiß for long stretches this time. A derby that for a long time was dominated by the table constellation, explosiveness, history, rivalry and thus above all by the emotion and atmosphere of the 19,000 spectators and only gained drama in the final phase. And in which LASK deserved to win in the end due to the chances they had. But the clear winner after the 0:0 (!) was blue and white.
Now four points ahead of LASK instead of three
Which is due to the league mode. In the event of a points tie, this always sees the club that has the upper hand in the direct duels come out on top. And in Linz, after yesterday's draw, that is FC Blau-Weiß because they won their home derby 1:0 in the fall - and now actually have a four-point cushion over LASK in the table.
This made it all the more painful for LASK yesterday after the final whistle when they missed two match points. "It wasn't an easy game, the opponents were incredibly compact defensively," said LASK coach Markus Schopp, scattering roses over the Blue & Whites, while also seeing "thorns" of his own, such as the quality of the final pass.
He also criticized the fact that they were "a bit awkward and a bit hectic" and "not so clean" when outnumbered.
Praise for the opponent in each case
Nevertheless, his blue and white counterpart Gerald Scheiblehner was also fair in his praise for LASK. Which he called "much improved" - and the 0:0 as "hard fought for!"
The Blau-Weiß coach, who had barracked his team in a hotel during the day for the first time ever before a game in Linz and described goalkeeper Vitek as the "outstanding man in a strong team performance" after the game, continued: "But we had implemented it tactically excellently - especially after the exclusion with one man short!"
Criticism from the TV expert
Which was perhaps a lot of (personal) praise for a derby whose first half Sky pundit Mark Janko described as "unsightly" and "uneventful" in his analysis at the break. While Christian Gratzei, LASK's "Head of Football", had also called for the second 45 minutes. "We have to become more focused!" Which perhaps happened a little too late after all.
