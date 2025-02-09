Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the Linz derby

Also thanks to “extra point” – 0:0 feels like a win

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 20:58

They weren't better, they were just luckier at the end - but that's not the only reason why the first 0-0 draw between LASK and FC Blau-Weiß feels like a victory for the smaller of the two Linz Bundesliga clubs. But also because of an extra point in the table. . . 

0 Kommentare

A loud hit for the ears, but not a real eye-catcher for the soccer-trained eye:

That was true of LASK - FC Blau-Weiß for long stretches this time. A derby that for a long time was dominated by the table constellation, explosiveness, history, rivalry and thus above all by the emotion and atmosphere of the 19,000 spectators and only gained drama in the final phase. And in which LASK deserved to win in the end due to the chances they had. But the clear winner after the 0:0 (!) was blue and white.

Now four points ahead of LASK instead of three

Which is due to the league mode. In the event of a points tie, this always sees the club that has the upper hand in the direct duels come out on top. And in Linz, after yesterday's draw, that is FC Blau-Weiß because they won their home derby 1:0 in the fall - and now actually have a four-point cushion over LASK in the table.

This made it all the more painful for LASK yesterday after the final whistle when they missed two match points. "It wasn't an easy game, the opponents were incredibly compact defensively," said LASK coach Markus Schopp, scattering roses over the Blue & Whites, while also seeing "thorns" of his own, such as the quality of the final pass.

LASK coach Markus Schopp (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
LASK coach Markus Schopp
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

 He also criticized the fact that they were "a bit awkward and a bit hectic" and "not so clean" when outnumbered.

Praise for the opponent in each case

Nevertheless, his blue and white counterpart Gerald Scheiblehner was also fair in his praise for LASK. Which he called "much improved" - and the 0:0 as "hard fought for!"

Blue-White goalkeeper Vitek became a derby star. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Blue-White goalkeeper Vitek became a derby star.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

 The Blau-Weiß coach, who had barracked his team in a hotel during the day for the first time ever before a game in Linz and described goalkeeper Vitek as the "outstanding man in a strong team performance" after the game, continued: "But we had implemented it tactically excellently - especially after the exclusion with one man short!"

Criticism from the TV expert

Which was perhaps a lot of (personal) praise for a derby whose first half Sky pundit Mark Janko described as "unsightly" and "uneventful" in his analysis at the break. While Christian Gratzei, LASK's "Head of Football", had also called for the second 45 minutes. "We have to become more focused!" Which perhaps happened a little too late after all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf