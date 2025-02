Mirjam P. – the star of the thriller with a happy ending

That was a real photo finish to silver. You only jumped on the World Championship train at the very last moment, didn't you?

Mirjam Puchner: You could say that. It wasn't so clear during the preparatory training on the Reiter Alm. Because I just wasn't able to build up the good feeling there that I had before the season. I was really happy that I was able to take part in the World Championships, that I was able to qualify in Saalbach. And then this first giant slalom training session here: Steep, icy, difficult I thought: This is not going to be fun here.