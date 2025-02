Brignone: Mini celebration with cards, coffee and cookies

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) experienced déjà vu. As in 2023, she shared bronze, this time with Lauren Macuga (USA). "Much nicer than missing it by a hundredth," beamed the 26-year-old, whose federation works together with the American federation. "We often share information about the courses. Not this time. It was probably better that way," laughed Lie. Macuga celebrated her debut on the World Championship podium with a little dance. "I knew I could do it," said the 22-year-old, who rode with a question mark on her helmet. The search for a head sponsor should soon be over.