"Krone" commentary
Where Trump got all that money …
Today he has an appetite for Greenland, tomorrow for Canada, he'll show the Mexicans, and Panama is already on its knees because of the lucrative canal. And to top it all off, he wants to turn the bombed-out Gaza Strip into a luscious riviera. A gigantic project that would swallow up endless resources.
So some people are asking themselves: does Donald Trump still have all his wits about him, or is he just the alternative to other heads of government who are weak on decisions, a "doer" who realizes what others don't even dare to think about?
Where does Trump get all the money he needs for this kind of demonstration of power? He hasn't saved it, you could cynically say, certainly not. But he has another source: the USA is the country with the highest national debt. And the International Monetary Fund predicts that this debt will continue to rise.
Austria is already being reprimanded when our national debt approaches 80 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) - the USA has long been at 126.9 percent. And nobody cares.
The solution to the riddle? The USA is the only country with a globally recognized currency, the dollar. They print and finance Trump's policies. What's more, the US population is the world leader in private debt.
The powerhouse Trump is therefore living on credit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.