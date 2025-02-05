Cupra Terramar VZ: Of fish, meat and family

Although there isn't really much hard plastic to be found, there is some in key places: On the center console, there is an actually nicely curved, embossed element that looks good, but is made of plastic. And because you are constantly touching it, the result is a slightly cheap impression and an unpleasant feel. Even the 12.9-inch screen here in the Terramar doesn't look any more valuable than in countless other models from the VW Group, from the VW ID.3 to various Skodas and the VW ID.7.