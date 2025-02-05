Sport Spaniards
Cupra Terramar VZ: Of fish, meat and family
Seat offshoot Cupra has its next independent model in the shop window. The Terramar takes VW Tiguan technology and turns it into a compact sports SUV. How coherent is this package? Or is it ultimately neither fish nor fowl? Stephan Schätzl clarifies this here in the video driving report on the Terramar VZ with 265 hp.
The Terramar is a touch shorter and wider than the Tiguan, and seven centimeters lower. This gives it a sportier and beefier appearance. This impression is supported by the bodywork: tapered at the front, tapered flat at the rear, strong contours, muscular rear fenders and a rear end with a hint of a diffuser - but surprisingly without visible exhaust tips. Overall, the Terramar looks fast even when stationary.
The 20-inch rims, in which 1100 euros were invested on the test car, also play a major role in the dynamic appearance. They have copper-colored accents, as do the calipers of the optional Akebono front brakes or as can be found in many other places on and in the car.
Top model with four cylinders
In contrast to its somewhat smaller brother, the Formentor, the top model of the Terramar has only four cylinders instead of five. Perhaps this is why it has to do without the double twin exhaust. The VZ (which stands for veloz, which is Spanish for fast) is available as a front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid with 272 hp system output or - as here in the test car - as a pure two-liter petrol engine with 265 hp, 400 Nm and all-wheel drive.
As in the VW Tiguan with the same engine, this is enough for a standard sprint time of 5.9 seconds. Only in terms of top speed does the Spaniard outpace the Wolfsburg model by 1 km/h: 243 km/h. The engine sounds pleasantly powerful and effortless at all times. Artificial engine sound can be superimposed via the driving modes, which sounds just like an engine sound played through the loudspeakers.
The handling is good-natured and, depending on the setting of the adaptive suspension, which comes as standard in the VZ, can be comfortable or really sporty. The dampers can be adjusted in 15 stages in Individual Mode, from softer than "Comfort" to harder than "Cupra". The golden mean is called "Performance" and is assigned to Sport mode.
The parameter steering is sensitive and provides good contact with the road. The brakes grip well, but respond somewhat abruptly. This is why smooth driving in family mode is not so easy. The same applies to the accelerator pedal. All in all, it jerks more often than you would like to put your passengers through. And the front wheels tend to spin when starting off on slippery surfaces or with the wheels turned - despite all-wheel drive.
With a sporty driving style, the 1768 kg test car feels relatively light-footed. The test consumption was 9.7 liters per 100 kilometers. The manufacturer specifies WLTP consumption of 8.4 to 9.7 l/100 km.
Sporty interior
Both inside and out, the Cupra Terramar looks much sportier than the Tiguan. However, it shares the attached plastic touchscreen with the illuminated touch sliders underneath and the clunky gear selector on the steering wheel.
Although there isn't really much hard plastic to be found, there is some in key places: On the center console, there is an actually nicely curved, embossed element that looks good, but is made of plastic. And because you are constantly touching it, the result is a slightly cheap impression and an unpleasant feel. Even the 12.9-inch screen here in the Terramar doesn't look any more valuable than in countless other models from the VW Group, from the VW ID.3 to various Skodas and the VW ID.7.
The standard sports seats in the front are very comfortable. The space available on the sliding rear bench is not opulent, but it is fine. The biggest practical difference to the Tiguan can be found in the trunk: with the rear bench seat pushed back, it can hold 540 liters at best, compared to 652 liters in the Tiguan. The corresponding figures for the hybrid are 400 and 450 liters respectively.
In the case of the test car, however, the usable trunk capacity is limited - the subwoofer of the optional Sennheiser sound system (550 euros) makes itself at home here. But it sounds good.
The prices
The entry-level price into the Terramar world is 44,900 euros. For this, you get the already well-equipped 150 hp petrol engine with front-wheel drive and dual-clutch gearbox. The all-wheel drive petrol engine with 204 hp is listed at around 51,900 euros, while the basic plug-in hybrid with the same system performance starts at 50,900 euros.
The abbreviation VZ adds adaptive chassis and cruise control, three-zone climate control and an electric tailgate. The petrol version of the test car is available from 58,900 euros, the plug-in VZ is 2000 euros cheaper - thanks to NoVA. It can be charged with 50 kW direct current and manages around 120 kilometers purely electrically according to WLTP.
The test car shows that, despite good standard equipment, you can and probably want to invest a lot more. With extras ranging from 20-inch wheels and sports brakes to Matrix LEDs and a panoramic glass roof, it costs a total of €71,200.
Driving quote
Not fish, not meat? No, a coherent overall package for dynamic families. The advantage of the Terramar over its smaller brother, the Formentor, is the noticeably larger trunk. They have nothing in common in the interior. In any case, the Spaniard manages to ensure that the thought of the VW Tiguan never arises, even though it takes over the entire technology.
Why?
Sporty, independent appearance
Fine handling
Family qualities
Why not?
Rough throttle and brake response
Or perhaps ...
... VW Tiguan, BMW X2
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
