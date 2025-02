“The World Ski Championships are only taking place in Saalbach because of us”

A party for all fans - that's what the World Cup in Saalbach should be! From young to old, small to large and from near and far. This fitted in perfectly with the "Weiler Gang", who strolled through the Fan Mile on Tuesday. The youngest member of the 30-strong troupe is just one year old, the oldest is 78 years old. Together they came from Vienna and Styria. "We're here on a skiing vacation. That's why they're holding the World Cup right now - because we're here," they laughed on the way to the finish stadium.